Vevo connects to Comcast's X1 and Flex platforms

NEW YORK – Vevo, the world's leading all-premium music video platform, is now available on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. Beginning today, millions of X1 and Flex customers can enjoy free, on demand access over the Internet to more than 500,000 music videos in the Vevo catalog, including Vevo original content and live performances. To access the Vevo app, X1 and Flex customers can say "Vevo" into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Xfinity X1 and Flex join Vevo's roster of available platforms, which includes more than a dozen connected television devices and streaming partners globally.

Vevo