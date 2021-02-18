Velocix ups Anthony Berkeley to CEO

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Velocix, the market's leading provider of carrier-grade video streaming and advertising technology, has announced the promotion of Anthony Berkeley to Chief Executive Officer.

Berkeley was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Velocix, and he has previously held senior leadership roles in sales, product, and professional services during his 11-year tenure with the company. Prior to Velocix, he held senior positions at Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia. Anthony Berkeley, CEO at Velocix, said: "I'm excited to lead the next phase of Velocix's growth, which will be fuelled by our investment in new video streaming and advertising technologies that maximise performance and deliver the lowest cost of ownership to customers. Using our latest hybrid-cloud software, Velocix can deploy on-net, in the cloud, or both, opening new business opportunities for us, and giving our customers the power and flexibility to scale out their platforms more efficiently than ever before."

Velocix is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and maintains offices around the world. The company's international client roster includes many of the leading innovators in media and telecommunications, including SKY, Vodafone, T-Mobile, Liberty Global, and Telefónica.

Velocix