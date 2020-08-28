Sign In Register
Cable/Video

US homes with an SVoD service climbs to 78% – study

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/28/2020
Comment (0)

DURHAM, N.H. – New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) finds that 78% of all U.S. households have a subscription video on-Demand (SVOD) service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu – up from 69% in 2018, and 52% in 2015. In addition, 55% of U.S. households now have more than one of these SVOD services, an increase from 43% in 2018, and 20% in 2015.

Usage of these SVOD services has also significantly increased in recent years. Daily, 40% of all adults stream an SVOD service – up from 30% in 2018, and 16% in 2015. Younger adults are the most active streamers, with ages 18-44 accounting for 63% of daily SVOD users. These findings are based on a survey of about 1,990 households nationwide and are part of a new LRG study, Emerging Video Services 2020. This is LRG's fourteenth annual study on this topic. Other related findings include:

  • 55% of ages 18-44 stream an SVOD service daily – compared to 27% of ages 45+
  • 30% with Netflix agree that their subscription is shared with others outside their household – compared to 23% with Hulu, and 20% with Amazon Prime
  • Including twelve additional streaming video services, 82% of all households have at least one SVOD or DTC service, and 49% have three or more services
  • 55% of adults watch video on non-TV devices (including mobile phones, home computers, tablets, and eReaders) daily – up from 46% in 2018, and 33% in 2015
  • 44% of adults watch video on a mobile phone daily – up from 35% in 2018, and 20% in 2015

"Nearly four-fifths of U.S. households now have a top SVOD service, and 40% of all adults stream an SVOD service daily, including over half of all ages 18-44," said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. "The adoption and use of these established SVOD services along with newer direct-to-consumer streaming video options have increased over the past year, spurred more recently by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic."

Leichtman Research Group

