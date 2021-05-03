University of Denver team wins Media+Tech 'Innovation Challenge'

DENVER, Colo. – Team "AEM Consulting," a business school student team from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business was named the grand prize winner of the 15th annual Media+Tech Innovation Challenge. Previously known as the "Cable Apprentice," the newly rebrand Media+Tech Collective signature event was held earlier today virtually in front of industry judges and attendees.

Today's finalists were three-person business school student teams selected from earlier campus competitions. The three teams represented their respective schools; the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business, the University of Colorado – Denver Business School and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs College of Business.

Today's winning students from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business were Emily Winn, Alisa Sautter, and Megan Banks. The three students take home final's grand prize of $3,000 - and $4,500 in total - for winning the case study competition.

The three final teams competed by presenting ideas on how best for Comcast to adapt its residential video product and broadband strategy given the permanent changes in consumer behavior resulting from Covid-19 and the ever-evolving marketplace. MTC Innovation Challenge judges for the competition were Allie Borg, VP of Product and Consumer Marketing, Comcast, Cheryl Davis, VP of Video Product, Spectrum, and Ian Olgeirson, Research Director, S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In addition to the grand prize total of $4,500 ($1,500 to each of the final teams), each member of the winning team will receive a SeriesFest fellowship (https://seriesfest.com/artist-initiatives/collegiate-fellows) and have a preferred opportunity for a local paid industry internship. Previous hiring companies included Comcast, Sand Cherry Associates, Spectrum (Charter Communications) and Starz. Since its inception, many Media+Tech Innovation Challenge participants have secured permanent jobs at area companies following successful internships.

Media+Tech Collective