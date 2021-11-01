Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

TV shipments to dip in 2021 despite 8K surge – CTA

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/11/2021
Comment (0)

Following a record 2020 driven by upgrades, television shipments in the US will dip 8%, to 43 million units, in 2021, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) forecasted in its latest "Tech Trends to Watch" study.

CTA's study, released in tandem with this week's all-digital CES, also found that domestic TV sales revenues will decline just 1%, to $22 billion. The CTA expects shipments of very large TVs (70-inches or more) to rise 6%, to 3.3 million units, while shipments of 8K-capable sets will jump 300%, to 1.7 million – still a sliver of total TV shipments.

Among other study categories, CTA expects total spending on video streaming services and software to reach a record $112 billion in 2021, a 11% increase over 2020. The rate of growth will slow, however, as 2020, a year marked by a pandemic that forced people to entertain at home, saw the software and streaming services sector grow by 31% over 2019 totals.

Total retail sales revenues for the US tech industry is slated to grow 4.3%, to $461 billion, the CTA said.

Other nuggets from the CTA study:

  • Video game software and services will pull in $47 billion in revenue in 2021, up 8% year-over-year.
  • Shipments of portable and home gaming consoles will reach 18 million in 2021, up 3%, and drive $6 billion in revenue, up 16%.
  • Smartphone shipments will grow 4%, to 161 million, raking in $73 billion, up 5% year-over-year.
  • Do-it-yourself smart home products will eclipse 99 million units, up 9%, and pull in revenues of $15 billion, up 3%. That segment will be driven by categories such as connected displays and doorbells and smart appliances, CTA said.

In a presentation on the study results streamed Monday, Steve Koenig, VP of research at CTA, said CE product development and innovation is "bunching up" during a period impacted by the pandemic and a broader economic downturn.

"We haven't stood still … we continue to move forward," he added, pointing to an Intelligence of Things – a "new IoT" – that spans AI and machine learning, robotic process automation, natural language processing and cloud computing.

"Tech demand in the first several months of 2021 will look a lot like the last few months of 2020," Rick Kowalski, director of industry analysis and business intelligence at CTA, said in a statement. "Streaming services, 5G connectivity and digital health devices will push consumer tech forward in the year ahead as innovative technologies prove their resilience during challenging times."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE