Tubi streams in more live local news channels

SAN FRANCISCO – Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, today announced it has expanded its "News on Tubi" offering in the U.S. with the addition of nearly 80 24-hour, live local news feeds from major television station owners that include Cox Media Group (CMG), Hearst Television, Scripps and TEGNA.

Including Tubi's current offering of 17 FOX Television stations and Altice USA's News 12 New York, Tubi will carry nearly 100 local station feeds in 2021, covering 58 designated market areas (DMAs), with stations to be rolled out throughout the coming year—offering the most robust local news offering of any AVOD service. These added stations extend News on Tubi's reach to 24 of the top 25 markets, including new feeds launching over the next week from WHBQ (FOX) in Memphis, KOKI (FOX) in Tulsa, WEWS (ABC) in Cleveland, WMUR (ABC) in Manchester, WTAE (ABC) in Pittsburgh, and WXYZ (ABC) in Detroit.

News on Tubi is a comprehensive way for viewers to access always-on live, premium streaming news content – completely free. Available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, the Roku platform, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, Xbox and Vizio, News on Tubi currently features content from FOX Television Stations, NewsNOW from FOX, FOX SOUL, Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Quicktake, NBC News NOW, CBC, PeopleTV, WeatherNation, Cheddar, Altice USA's News 12 New York, fubo Sports Network, Black News Channel, Euronews, and Estrella News. Tubi will continue to add national news brands in 2021, in addition to its focus on local stations.

In August, Tubi announced record Monthly Active Users (MAU) reached 33 million, an increase of 65% year-over-year. With total view time surpassing 200 million hours of content streamed each month since April, Tubi has over 30,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including nearly every major studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

