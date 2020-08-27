Tubi connects with TiVo

SAN FRANCISCO – Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, today announced its massive library of over 23,000 movies and television shows is now available on the new TiVo Stream 4K device and streaming on the TiVo+ content network. The renewed agreement between Tubi and TiVo provides seamless access to on-demand content across movies and TV programming. TiVo customers can search for their favorite Tubi titles using the voice remote control and enjoy new titles this month, including Knowing, Failure to Launch, Seabiscuit and Desperado, absolutely free.

The TiVo Stream 4K device brings content together from all popular streaming apps creating a seamless "one app" experience for Tubi users. Tubi's logo will be included on TiVo Stream 4K packaging and be featured on retail displays. Tubi will also continue to be available to TiVo customers on TiVo EDGE – TiVo's premium, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), all-in-one media device, with versions designed to work with HD antenna or digital cable. Tubi's library is integrated into the TiVo+ content network, which aggregates trending and recommended shows and movies, for easy discovery of new titles.

The TiVo+ content network delivers over 70 free streaming channels and tens of thousands of hours of on-demand entertainment. TiVo+ includes movies, TV shows, live news, sports, kids, Latinx and music programming alongside TV and subscription services people already use and love.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

Tubi

Tivo/Xperi