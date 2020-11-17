Top US pay-TV providers lost 120K subs in Q3

DURHAM, N.H. – Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. – representing about 95% of the market – lost about 120,000 net video subscribers in 3Q 2020, compared to a pro forma net loss of about 945,000 in 3Q 2019.

The top pay-TV providers now account for about 82.6 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having 44.3 million video subscribers, satellite TV services having about 22.6 million subscribers, the top telephone companies having 8.0 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services having 7.7 million subscribers. Key findings for the quarter include:

Satellite TV services lost about 775,000 subscribers in 3Q 2020 – compared to a loss of about 1,140,000 subscribers in 3Q 2019

The top seven cable companies lost about 375,000 video subscribers in 3Q 2020 – compared to a loss of about 410,000 subscribers in 3Q 2019

The top telephone companies lost about 5,000 video subscribers in 3Q 2020 – compared to a loss of about 210,000 subscribers in 3Q 2019

The top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) services (Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, and fuboTV) added 1,035,000 subscribers in 3Q 2020 – compared to about 815,000 net adds in 3Q 2019

