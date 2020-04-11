TiVo debuts 'Deep Discovery'

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced Deep Discovery, a new API based metadata solution. Elisa, a Finnish market leader in telecommunications and digital services, has signed a multiyear extension and expansion of its agreement with TiVo which will include deploying Deep Discovery to help the customers of its video service, Elisa Viihde, find more programming and movies they'll love.

TiVo's Deep Discovery package, an option with Video Metadata, allows TV and video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers and new media companies to better maximize the value of their catalogs and drive conversion, engagement and loyalty. With Deep Discovery, content is enriched to a new level of detail with metadata like Moods, Tones, Themes, Weighted Keywords, Age Descriptors and Popularity Scores, resulting in highly relevant search results and recommendations:

Mood, Tone, Theme and Time Period create delightfully unexpected results

Topics bring in granular details from the content to form connections to special interests

Popularity Scores link older titles to trending content, taking advantage of social and cultural topics to add timeliness