TiVo, Cox reup licensing deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) today announced that Cox Communications has entered into a multi-year extension of its intellectual property agreement for the company's media-related patent portfolios.

As the largest private telecom company in the U.S., Cox is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. They proudly provide a variety of home and business services to customers across its national footprint, including Contour TV, high-speed internet, Homelife home automation and security, and home phone.

