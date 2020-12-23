This Olde Website: 2020

Ah, holiday traditions. Sipping eggnog. Hanging stockings. Leaving cookies for Santa. Watching "A Christmas Story" on a loop on TNT. Embarking on a brief journey of the web of yesteryear.

About that last one… that nostalgic journey has become one of my annual traditions during my days with Light Reading. So, therefore, it's one of yours, too. Maybe. Perhaps. I hope.

As we all prepare to kiss 2020 good-freakin'-bye, it's once again time to kick back and click through a sojourn of the World Wide Web of yesteryear, courtesy of the Internet Archive's WayBackMachine.

So, please join me through another trek down memory lane as we glance back at some web pages from big names such as Netflix, Comcast and Cisco, some companies from somewhere in the middle, and a few that are long gone.

Click on the image below to get your journey started.

Netflix – Circa June 2010

Click Back when DVDs were still core to a Netflix service that was sold for a flat rate of $8.99 per month. Plus, delivery of the still-budding Netflix streaming library to a Wii console was a thing, though you'd need one of these nifty streaming discs to pull off the trick.Click here for a larger version of this image.

And if you've got some ideas for the 2021 This Olde Website slideshow extravaganza, just drop me a line and I'll see what I can dig up.

Happy holidays!

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading