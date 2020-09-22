The Cable Center honors Ted Turner with ethics award

DENVER – The Cable Center announced today that Ted Turner, Environmentalist and Philanthropist, will be honored as the 2020 Bresnan Ethics in Business Award recipient. The award recognizes the late William J. Bresnan, founder and chairman of Bresnan Communications and longtime chairman of the board of The Cable Center. The award will be presented at the 23rd annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration, April 29, 2021 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized for accomplishments that were considered by many as genius and maybe a bit outrageous. Creating CNN, pretty much against all odds and with the support of my fellow cable pioneers, was a mission of pure joy and determination, surpassed only by my work and dedication to conservation and the environment," said Turner. "Bill was a good guy, and I admired him for his integrity and good works that he upheld through every aspect of his life. My time in the cable industry was a big adventure and I treasure the lifelong friendships I made. I am humbled to receive this year's Bresnan Award."

Turner is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, sportsman, and environmentalist. He founded CNN, the first 24-hour cable news channel and TBS, the nation's first "superstation" using satellite technology to carry its signal nationwide. Through Turner Broadcasting, he also purchased the Atlanta Braves major league baseball team and the Atlanta Hawks professional basketball team. Throughout his career, Turner also launched Cartoon Network, TNT, Turner Classic Movies and served as Vice Chairman of AOL Time Warner.

As a philanthropist and environmentalist, Turner is most noted for his $1 billion donation to establish the United Nations Foundation to support humanitarian work around the world. He also created the Nuclear Threat Initiative, which sought to prevent the use of weapons of mass destruction, and has provided extensive funding to conservation efforts through his Turner Foundation. He launched the charitable Goodwill Games and also signed The Giving Pledge, committing more than half his wealth to good deeds.

Turner is the recipient of numerous honors, including a Peabody Award and the Bower Award for Business Leadership from the Franklin Institute. He was inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Junior Achievement U.S. Business Hall of Fame in 2007. An endowed professorship at the George Washington University's (GW) School of Media and Public Affairs is also being established in his honor, as well as the creation of the Ted Turner Exhibition Hall and Legacy Gallery at the University of Georgia.

The Bresnan Ethics in Business Award was created to honor outstanding men and women in the cable industry who best exemplify Bill Bresnan's longstanding commitment to ethics in business, and demonstrating societal, community, and philanthropic engagement.

The 23rd annual Cable Hall of Fame will be held on April 29, 2021, in New York City at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Since 1998, 140 luminaries have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame. For more information on the celebration and to secure sponsorships, visit www.cablehalloffame.com, or call 720-502-7513.

The Cable Center