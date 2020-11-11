The Cable Center appoints Wonya Lucas to board of directors

DENVER – The Cable Center announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Crown Media Family Networks' President and CEO Wonya Lucas as its newest Board Member. Lucas oversees the company's vast portfolio of entertainment brands, including linear networks Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama; subscription video on demand service Hallmark Movies Now; and publishing division Hallmark Publishing. Lucas will serve a two-year term on The Cable Center Board of Directors, joining the Class of 2022 and twenty-five well-known industry leaders and influencers.

The following Board Members have also been re-elected to serve another three-year term:

Nomi Bergman, Senior Executive, Advance

Paul S. Maxwell, Media-Max Advisors

Robert Stanzione, Former Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors, ARRIS

David R. Van Valkenburg, Chairman, Balfour Associates, Inc.

K. Dane Snowden, Chief Operating Officer, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association

David M. Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer, Discovery Communications, Inc.

Jeffrey A. Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports; President, CNN Worldwide

Jay Rolls (additional one-year term; Class of 2021), Former Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Charter Communications, Inc.

In addition, the following Executive Committee Members have been re-elected to serve another one-year term:

Michael S. Willner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Penthera Partners, Inc.

Jeffrey S. DeMond, Founder and Managing Partner, Archtop Capital Management

David R. Van Valkenburg, Chairman, Balfour Associates, Inc.

Jerald L. Kent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cequel III

Jana L. Henthorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Cable Center

Bridget Baker, Chief Executive Officer, Baker Media, Inc.

Nick Davatzes, Chief Executive Officer Emeritus, A+E Networks

Chris Lammers, Chief Operating Officer, CableLabs

Paul S. Maxwell, Media-Max Advisors

Kyle McSlarrow, Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Comcast Corporation

Robert Stanzione, Former Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors, ARRIS

Prior to joining Crown Media in August of 2020, Lucas was President and Chief Executive Officer of Public Broadcasting Atlanta, where she oversaw Atlanta's NPR and PBS stations. Previously, Lucas was President and CEO for TV One with the distinction of being only the second African-American woman to hold the position of President and CEO of a cable television company. Prior to joining TV One, Lucas held several positions at Discovery Communications including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Discovery Channel and Science Channel and Global Chief Marketing Officer with responsibility for marketing in 210 countries and over 130 networks.

Earlier in her career at Discovery Communications in 2008, Lucas served as General Manager and Executive Vice President of The Weather Channel Networks, where she was responsible for corporate strategy and development, strategic marketing for The Weather Channel, Weather Channel radio and weather.com. Before joining The Weather Channel in 2002 as Executive Vice President of Marketing, Lucas held several positions at Turner Broadcasting System, including Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing for cnn.com, CNN radio and CNN Networks Worldwide, Vice President of Business Operations and Network Development for Turner Entertainment and Vice President of Entertainment Marketing for TNT.

Lucas currently serves on the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors and the Sundance Institute Board of Trustees. She also serves as a corporate Board Member for EW Scripps, and previously for JCPenney. Her other experience includes brand management roles for The Coca-Cola Company and The Clorox Company. Lucas began her career with Westinghouse Electric as a Product Engineer.

Read the full announcement here.

The Cable Center