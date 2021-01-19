The Cable Center announces five-year strategic plan

DENVER – The Cable Center announced today their strategic shift to a more expanded, dynamic, and innovation-focused organization. The Cable Center's thoughtful activation of their new five-year business plan, which includes a bold expansion of their Intrapreneurship Academy (IA), is their first step in bolstering their role and brand in the evolving connectivity ecosystem.

With its 40th anniversary in 2025, The Cable Center's five-year plan takes the organization from champions of the cable industry to activators of the industry's future agile and innovative leaders. The first activities supporting The Cable Center's pivot is its expansion of its thriving Intrapreneurship Academy.

A Future-Focused Shift for The Cable Center

For the past year, working under the sponsorship of The Cable Center Board of Directors, The Cable Center team alongside 34 industry leaders and experts in their fields, tackled all facets of business planning from brand to finance to program development. Now, with a clear path forward, The Cable Center is focused on implementation, investing in expert-led program development and thought leadership that will create measurable value for our partner organizations. A natural connector, The Cable Center will continue to host compelling conferences, thought-provoking panel discussions, and engaging events including the Cable Hall of Fame, and will maintain its strong link with academia.

The Intrapreneurship Academy Investment and Relaunch

According to a 2020 McKinsey Survey of corporate executives, the COVID-19 crisis presents an opportunity that few feel equipped to pursue: 85% are concerned that the crisis will have a lasting impact on their customers' needs, and yet, only 21% have the expertise, resources, and commitment to pursue new growth successfully. This is where The Cable Center's Intrapreneurship Academy comes in.

At the direction of the new five-year strategic plan, The Cable Center is deeply investing in its Intrapreneurship Academy, relaunching its brand, its website, and expanding its course offerings to serve the need for industry organizations to build agile, innovative, value-driving leaders. The Cable Center will also provide a vibrant community for resource and idea sharing; publish primary thought leadership on intrapreneurship, agility, and CX; and continue to engage industry innovators as course speakers and mentors to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.

