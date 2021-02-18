Podcast: Can live sports save pay-TV?





Light Reading Senior Editor Jeff Baumgartner joins the podcast to discuss the state of streaming video services and why they're eating away at pay-TV subscriber numbers.

In addition, Baumgartner discusses new streaming services such as Paramount+, whether live sports can keep pay-TV alive, and what other features are keeping pay-TV subscribers from cutting the cord. Live sports still have a huge draw – nearly 6 million people in the US tuned in to watch the Super Bowl this year, according to CBS.

"I think [live sports] is pretty important and one of the last things keeping the pay-TV bundle together," says Baumgartner. "But, we're seeing a lot of change even in that area. CBS All Access and Paramount+ will have a lot of live sports content in addition to everything else. Amazon has the Prime Video service and they've had a lot more live sports through that service."

While these streaming services provide wide variety in terms of content, cost is becoming a bigger issue as streaming services are becoming more expensive and gradually creeping toward similar pricing structures when compared to pay TV.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading