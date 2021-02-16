Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Bauminator

Comcast holds 9.3% stake in FuboTV

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/16/2021
Comment (0)

Comcast holds a 9.3% stake in FuboTV, the self-proclaimed "sports-first" virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD), according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the disclosure made on February 11, a handful of Comcast-related entities, including Comcast Bidco Holdings, Sky UK Limited and Sky Ventures Limited, hold about 6.95 million shares of FuboTV. Disney and ViacomCBS also hold minority stakes in the vMVPD. AMC Networks recently disclosed that it no longer holds a stake in FuboTV.

FuboTV, an OTT-TV service with about 545,000 subscribers, has recently acquired two companies that will help it to enter the online sports wagering business. (Image source: FuboTV)
FuboTV, an OTT-TV service with about 545,000 subscribers, has recently acquired two companies that will help it to enter the online sports wagering business.
(Image source: FuboTV)

Comcast has been asked to comment on the strategic reasoning behind its stake in FuboTV. Richard Greenfield, an analyst at LightShed Partners, who is not a big fan of a "broken" vMVPD business model that has succumbed to the same issues plaguing traditional pay-TV providers, pointed out on Twitter that Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, first acquired a much smaller piece of FuboTV years ago in return for carriage. 21st Century Fox and ViacomCBS have also acquired stakes in FuboTV linked to network carriage deals, Multichannel News reports.

Streaming fits into Comcast's 'core tenets'

At the same time, this latest filing enters the picture as streaming becomes increasingly important to Comcast and NBCU.

Comcast acquired Xumo, a provider of free, ad-supported streaming services, last year, and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal launched Peacock, a premium streaming service, nationwide last summer.

Comcast has also hinted at its interest in extending the reach of Flex, its video streaming platform for broadband-only customers, outside the company's cable service footprint. In addition, Comcast has confirmed that it's interested in expanding its X1 software stack to smart TVs on a global basis, with reports that Comcast and Walmart are in talks to develop, distribute and promote smart TVs equipped with software and apps developed by Comcast.

Comcast's NBCU still owns about a third of Hulu, but could sell that stake as early as 2024 as part of a deal struck in 2019 that gave Disney full operational control of Hulu.

From a broader standpoint, Comcast has identified content aggregation and the scaling of its platforms to succeed in streaming among the three "core tenets" of the company's strategy. Providing customers with fast and reliable broadband is the other.

It's not yet clear if Comcast's stake in FuboTV is an indicator that the operator intends to integrate the FuboTV service onto its Flex and/or X1 platforms. Last summer, Comcast integrated a range of pay-TV packages from Sling TV, including Sling's primary Orange and Blue pay-TV packages, on Flex.

Comcast's ownership disclosure also emerges as FuboTV looks to differentiate in a crowded vMVPD market that includes several players, including FuboTV, that have been forced to raise rates amid expanding channel lineups and rising programming costs.

FuboTV reported last month that it expected to end 2020 with more than 545,000 subscribers, beating prior guidance of 500,000 to 510,000. FuboTV, which reports final Q4 results on March 2, said it expects to end the period with revenues in the range of $94 million to $98 million, up from previous guidance of $80 million to $85 million.

While pay-TV packages are FuboTV's primary business, the service is making plans to enter the online sports wagering mix. FuboTV, which recently acquired Balto Sports and Vigtory to back that effort, intends to introduce a free-to-play offering and later expand into real money wagering in "regulated markets."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cox Business Account Executive
Welcome to the Winner’s Circle
Join the team at Cox Business!
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Pandemic drives streaming 'subscription hopping' – study

A deluge of new premium OTT video services paired with consumers staying at home during the pandemic have caused streaming subs to bounce around, TiVo finds in its latest Video Trends Report.

Peacock gets into a sporting mood

More live sports could head to the NBCU's fledgling streaming service and help to fulfill its vision as a 'next-generation broadcast network' following the coming shutdown of the NBCSN sports net.

CBS expands streaming options for Super Bowl LV

Free stream of the big game to reach several online platforms, plus delivery via the paid CBS All Access service. There's no 4K stream this year, but also no dust-ups with Roku in sight ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Locast's user base streams past 2.3M

Nonprofit streamer of local TV channels continues to expand markets amid ongoing legal brawl with major broadcasters.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE