Telestream nabs content management specialist EcoDigital

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – In a strategic move that highlights the company's sustained growth ambitions, Telestream has announced its acquisition of EcoDigital (formerly known as Front Porch Digital). Telestream, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, is a vertical market software business focused on the video space and is a global leader in media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies. The deal to acquire EcoDigital has been completed.

EcoDigital brings to market a Content Management Software (CMS) solution called Diva, which manages the archiving and retrieval of a customer's assets. Diva automates the process and provides transcoding to and from the archive repository. The storage repository can be on-premise utilizing almost any vendors physical storage (online, nearline or deep storage on LTO tape) or in the cloud (Google, Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba or Oracle).

The considerable overlap between Diva and Telestream's flagship Vantage Media Processing Platform highlights the potential efficiencies created by the company integration. EcoDigital has hundreds of customers and installations worldwide and there is a strong customer overlap with Telestream. Their primary customer base are broadcasters and content owners. Additionally, Diva software installations typically sit alongside Vantage systems that are providing transcoding of production media assets.

