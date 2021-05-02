Telecom Argentina launches Cisco/Qwilt/Digital Alpha CDN combo

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha (DA) today announced continued momentum with global service providers to deploy Open Caching, with Telecom Argentina ready to bring its new as-a-service Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution to the Argentinian market.

Featuring Digital Alpha as the investing partner providing a unique funding solution to deploy the solution capex-free, this new model for content delivery combines Qwilt's innovative CDN platform based on Open Caching, with Cisco's edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution as-a-service to service providers of all sizes around the world.

Telecom Argentina, the largest communications provider in Argentina, is the first service provider to launch this new business model and Open Caching service in the country. The new CDN will help Telecom Argentina's network support increasing data volume and improve the streaming experience across its entire network. Open Caching will also help to drive new services revenue, enabling Telecom Argentina to become an active part of the content delivery value chain.

