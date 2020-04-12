Telco industry vet joins Synamedia

LONDON – Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced the appointment of Jean-Francois Pigeon as General Manager and Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Synamedia.

With experience in developing and growing technology businesses in North America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA, Jean-Francois joins Synamedia's executive team to drive growth and expand customer relationships across EMEA, with overall responsibility for sales and delivery.

Jean-Francois joins Synamedia after 20+ years at Nokia/Alcatel-Lucent, most recently as Vice President and General Manager for a global account in MEA. Following the merger between Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent in 2016, he was responsible for the integration of the 5,000-strong global sales organization. The convergence of media and telco has been a passion of his for many years: he established a series of C-level forums on the topic while working for Alcatel in Asia-Pacific in the early 2000s.

Read the full announcement here.

Synamedia