Technicolor extends remote Android TV support to RealVNC

PARIS – Technicolor Connected Home and RealVNC announce today a joint initiative to enhance the ability of network service providers (NSPs) to improve remote customer care for the surge in Android TV devices that are being deployed around the world.

The Connect TV solution from RealVNC allows NSP customer service representatives (CSRs) and installation engineers to remotely view and control Android TV customer premises equipment (CPE) at home or work, securely and in real-time. Technicolor Connected Home has shipped more Android TV set-top box (STB) devices than any other CPE manufacturer for the NSP market. Connect TV greatly improves call-handling efficiencies and elevates customer satisfaction by enabling comprehensive remote support of Android TV devices.

This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leverage open and innovative technologies for network service providers (NSPs) around the World, with the ultimate goal to help them deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers. This is achieved by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.

Technicolor