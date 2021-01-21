TCL cuts new deal with TiVo

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), and TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced a multiyear extension and expansion of their agreement for TiVo's media-related patent portfolios.

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies, broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo's innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all of their content across a multitude of platforms.

Read the full announcement here.

TiVo