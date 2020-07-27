Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

T-Mobile sizes up streaming dongle for 'TVision' service

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/27/2020
Comment (0)

In addition to being centered around Android TV, T-Mobile's next iteration of the TVision service will focus on an unobtrusive dongle-style streaming device.

A few days after a TVision-branded Android TV remote surfaced at the FCC, documentation filed by China's SEI Robotics concerning a 4K-capable device the remote will pair to also made its way through the FCC last week.

As 9to5 Google points out, the streaming device, referred to as a "4K HDMI dongle," is similar in design to the AirTV Mini, an Android TV-based streaming device from Dish Network for cord-cutters that supports the Sling TV service and currently sells for $79.99.

FCC filings indicate that the retooled version of T-Mobile's TVision service will run on an Android TV-powered streaming dongle. (Source: FCC)
FCC filings indicate that the retooled version of T-Mobile's TVision service will run on an Android TV-powered streaming dongle.
(Source: FCC)

While the hardware design of the coming TVision product and the AirTV Mini are similar (the FCC documentation for the TVision-branded dongle also includes a user manual for the AirTV Mini), it's expected that the product tailored for T-Mobile will boot up to the TVision pay-TV app while also supporting various third-party services and apps that are offered via Google Play, alongside tight integration with voice-powered Google Assistant technology. Per the FCC documentation, the coming TVision dongle will also be equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

While the TVision streaming dongle going through the FCC might not be the only device that eventually will support T-Mobile's revamped pay-TV product, it is a departure from the more traditional set-top box designs that were part of the original Layer3 TV service that T-Mobile acquired in early 2018 for about $325 million.

The current version of TVision, which traces back to Layer3 TV, runs on a more traditional set-top box-like client.
The current version of TVision, which traces back to Layer3 TV, runs on a more traditional set-top box-like client.

Dongles are evidently in – TiVo's new Android TV device, the TiVo Stream 4K, also shares a similar form-factor.

T-Mobile has not announced a national launch date for the retooled version of TVision and if the new offering will be paired with new pricing and packaging. However, industry sources told Light Reading earlier this year that the revised version of TVision has been deemed "tech-ready" for launch, but that the pandemic and the need to temporarily close some of T-Mobile's retail outlets had postponed the national launch.

Sources have also noted that MobiTV is a key partner on the new iteration of TVision.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Android TV also playing a part in T-Mobile's new pay-TV play

Android TV also happens to be among the platforms supported by MobiTV, said to be one of the partners on board to get T-Mobile's revamped pay-TV product out the door.

Five quintessential questions for Quibi

Among them, will many customers who signed up for a lengthy, 90-day free trial stick around and actually pay for the premium, short-form video service? A new study says no.

Why Amazon is sizing up a 'live' video play for Prime Video

Adding a curated, linear-style streaming component to its video platform will help Amazon promote its broader on-demand fare, according to analysts and industry experts.

WarnerMedia to sunset HBO Go as HBO Max rises

WarnerMedia is also rebranding HBO Now as 'HBO' as AT&T-owned giant attempts to simplify its premium streaming offerings. Got that now?

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE