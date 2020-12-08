Synamedia launches targeted ad platform

LONDON – Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today introduced Iris, a sleek new addressable advertising solution. Iris will create addressable advertising opportunities for pay-TV and broadcasters as well as OTT and hybrid service providers to unlock new revenue streams. As demand for more targeted TV advertising increases, they can use Iris to help create compelling advertising propositions that reach specific TV audience segments of any size and makeup across all services, devices and screens.

An end-to-end solution, Iris delivers faster time to value by removing the friction points that characterize piecemeal addressable advertising products. From a single platform, Iris supports unified campaign management, delivery, and measurement to multiple screens across apps and live, linear and catch-up services, overcoming one-way and hybrid broadcast/OTT challenges. This simplifies the execution for service providers and broadcasters, helping them to merchandise their inventory more efficiently while also minimizing operational costs and boosting income.

Harnessing data from multiple sources, Iris enables sophisticated audience insights and anonymized household, user and device-level profiles that can be checked against an advertiser's desired characteristics. Combining the most effective advertising screen available with the precision of digital campaigns, Iris provides cross-platform ad measurement to exploit all forms of video inventory in a single campaign. Big brands and new advertisers can reach their target audiences cost effectively without wasting impressions, while consumers enjoy a more relevant viewing experience, and service providers and broadcasters boost income.

Synamedia has a long track record in the targeted advertising space, having worked with media and digital agencies for over 10 years and collaborated with Sky on the development of the AdSmart platform.

