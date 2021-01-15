Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Struum brings 'ClassPass' model to the world of streaming

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/15/2021
Comment (0)

The subscription streaming landscape is now dominated by a handful of general entertainment services that include the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max.

But lurking below the surface of those major subscription VoD services are literally hundreds of smaller, more niche-focused OTT services that are all vying for the attention and the almighty dollar of the consumer. Getting discovered by consumers while keeping marketing and subscriber acquisitions costs in check are a challenge many of them face amid the noise and attention being generated by major SVoD providers.

Struum plans to launch in early spring. The startup has yet to reveal its content partners, but says more than three dozen have already signed on.
Struum plans to launch in early spring. The startup has yet to reveal its content partners, but says more than three dozen have already signed on.

A group of former Disney and Discovery Communications execs aim to help those streaming services meet that challenge with Struum, a credit-based subscription service that will aggregate dozens of streaming services all on one platform.

Struum plans to ingest, mirror and host the content from its partner SVoD services and make it all available to customers who pay for credits they can apply to watch specific shows and movies. It will be up to the content partner to assign the credit value to individual titles.

Struum will also keep tabs on the kind of content and individual streaming services under its umbrella to which its customers are gravitating and recommend if it makes sense for them to upgrade and fully subscribe to an individual streaming service. Struum will team its credit model with a managed services approach that will handle those individual upgrades without requiring the customer to leave Struum's platform.

Struum's founders (left to right): Thomas Wadsworth, former lead of advanced product development for Walt Disney Engineering; Paul Pastor, former EVP at Discovery Networks; Lauren DeVillier, former head of product for Discovery Ventures; and Eugene Liew, former VP of product and technology at Disney+. (Image source: Struum)
Struum's founders (left to right): Thomas Wadsworth, former lead of advanced product development for Walt Disney Engineering; Paul Pastor, former EVP at Discovery Networks; Lauren DeVillier, former head of product for Discovery Ventures; and Eugene Liew, former VP of product and technology at Disney+.
(Image source: Struum)

"We thought there was an important role to play in taking all of those aspirational tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 providers and aggregate them into a single service," Lauren DeVillier, Struum's CEO, said, noting that most consumers now have three to four streaming subscriptions. "We want to be that next experience, that next choice for consumers."

"We want to help them win the shelf space and the mind share of consumers," added Paul Pastor, Struum's chief business officer. "We're doing that through that level of aggregation and creating that daily habit of consumers coming in and searching for content. That's why we married the credit model with the managed services model."

DeVillier, the former head of product for Discovery Ventures, said Struum's model is inspired by ClassPass, a service that gives consumers access to a wide range of gyms and fitness studios and lets its customers use credits to join different classes without having to sign up for a full membership to an individual gym or studio. ClassPass also lets its partners set credit levels based on the popularity of certain classes and recommends classes to its users.

ClassPass "was definitely an inspiration for solving the problem in the [streaming] market today," DeVillier said.

Set for a spring debut

Struum is targeting an early spring launch, but has not announced its pricing structure. Struum has not identified any streaming service partners, but the company claims to have more than three dozen on board that represent north of 20,000 TV series, movies and short-form fare.

"We are adding partners every day," said Pastor, a former EVP of strategy, revenue and operations at Discovery Networks. He noted that the group includes "aspirational tier 1 partners" that currently sit just outside the streaming market's top five. The group also includes tier 2 providers and media companies that are exploring direct-to-consumer models but are in need of a product, data and tech platform to publish into. Others are also looking to Struum to help them expand internationally.

Pastor said Struum is using a revenue share model with its partners. "We can target secondary and tertiary audiences that our partners can't afford to target," he said.

Struum execs were quick to point out that partner branding will stay with the content that its customers are streaming. "We want to elevate their brands within the [Struum] service," DeVillier said. "We've all sat on the other side of the table and know the value of brands."

Struum's investors include The Torante Company, an investment firm founded by former Disney chairman and CEO Michael Eisner; Gaingels, an investment company that supports and represents the LGBTQ community; and Firstlight Media, a startup formed last year via the acquisition of AT&T's QuickPlay assets. Struum will also serve its content on a platform build in collaboration with Firstlight Media, which runs on Microsoft Azure.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
CSG's new CEO sizes up growth in mobile, business diversification

CSG is the top 'challenger brand' in wireless revenue management and will back that up with big deals and potential M&A opportunities aimed at bulking up the company's product portfolio, CEO Brian Shepherd says.

Cisco broadband CTO broadens his scope

John Chapman's focus has extended to PON, 5G and fixed wireless, but he'll 'always be a cable guy at heart.'

Ciena's opex flex

Looking ahead to 2021, Ciena's CEO talks about its 800G systems, network automation and webscale supplier status as the company looks beyond the pandemic.

Minim puts new broadband product plan in motion

CEO Gray Chynoweth talks product and service provider strategy after closing the acquisition of Zoom Telephonics and rebranding the company under the Minim moniker.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 Building High-Performance 5G Networks With vRAN
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE