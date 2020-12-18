Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Starz streams to fuboTV

12/18/2020
Comment (0)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Starz announced today the launch of STARZ premium channels and its full SVOD library on live TV streaming platform fuboTV. fuboTV customers who subscribe to STARZ can now watch exclusive STARZ Original series including "Power Book II: Ghost," "P-Valley," "Hightown," and "Outlander" as well as hundreds of movies and first-run films on fuboTV.

STARZ offers access to more than 7,500 VOD selections including STARZ hit series ranging from "Power Book II: Ghost" and the upcoming third season of "American Gods," premiering in January 2021; to Hollywood hits and popular movies including Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and Bad Boys for Life.

Starting today, STARZ is available as a premium add-on to fuboTV's base package, fubo Standard, for $8.99/month. fubo Standard offers a broad mix of more than 100 channels, including more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels than in any other live streaming platform's base package.

Starz
fuboTV

