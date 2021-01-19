StarHub launches Disney+ promos

SINGAPORE – StarHub today unveiled the latest Mobile+, TV+ and Fibre Broadband deals, made available for existing and new customers to enjoy up to two years of access to Disney+ when the streaming service launches in Singapore on 23 February 2021. StarHub is the official distributor of Disney+ in Singapore, with its mobile, TV and broadband offerings, having signed an exclusive agreement with The Walt Disney Company.

Existing and new StarHub TV+ customers who subscribe to at least two TV+ Passes will be eligible for a compelling Disney+ promotional offer at launch. On top of enjoying world-class lifestyle programmes, Asian drama series and their favourite 'live' sporting broadcasts, these entertainment enthusiasts will be able to additionally stream the six iconic Disney+ brands – Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and Star – on their compatible TVs or mobile devices for up to two years, from launch till 22 February 2023.

Up to 12 months of Disney+ access will be available for existing and new customers on 2Gbps Fibre Broadband as well as Mobile+ $95 and $155 5G-enabled plans. Powered by StarHub's ultra-fast 5G or fibre, these customers will be able to experience supercharged entertainment, streaming films and series through the Disney+ app or a browser of their choice.

