SSIMWAVE turns 'Video Quality Dial'

NEW YORK – SSIMWAVE, the video quality solutions innovator, today announced the launch of a new product that enables video providers to achieve multi-million dollar savings in delivery costs per year while delivering "Just Right" levels of video quality across entire VOD asset libraries.

The SSIMPLUS Video Quality Dial is a software application that allows video providers total control over the Viewer Experience of any type of VOD video content, enabling optimization of the bitrates of every encode and every title based on the most advanced video quality metric, SSIMPLUS. Compatible with all cloud-based encoding systems, the new product can enable bitrate reductions of up to 50% while allowing providers to deliver the Viewer Experience of choice to satisfy their viewers.

By using the SSIMPLUS Video Quality Dial, leading content providers in the North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets found out they can reduce bitrates by 40-50%, which would equate to delivery cost reductions of millions of dollars per year for services with upwards of 5 million subscribers. SSIMWAVE estimates that annual savings could reach $10 million or more per year for services with even just 5 million subscribers.

The new product will be unveiled during a live presentation at NAB Show New York 2020 on Oct 20, Tuesday at 11:15am EDT (request your free NAB NY pass at [email protected]).

SSIMWAVE