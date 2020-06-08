Sling TV fuses OTA/OTT TV on LG-connected TVs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – SLING TV, the most flexible live streaming service, today announced a feature that integrates free, local over-the-air (OTA) broadcast channels into the SLING TV guide on 2020 LG Smart televisions with webOS 5.0, without the need to switch inputs or applications. The channel tuning feature, available on all 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs, allows consumers to easily access their local broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, directly within the SLING TV app for free when connected to an OTA antenna.

Setting Up the Channel Integration Feature

To begin watching popular live content from local broadcast networks in the SLING TV experience, owners of compatible LG Smart TVs can simply connect an OTA antenna directly to their television and begin the one-time channel scanning process. To scan for channels, access the TV's settings tab, select "All Settings," "Channels," "Channel Tuning" and finally "Auto Tuning."

Once SLING TV receives the tuner's signal, all available local channels will appear within the interface like any other channel. Consumers can further customize their SLING TV experience by filtering for local channels within the guide or adding local channels to "My Channels."

Discover Free Locals

The average American household today can receive 441 local OTA channels at no cost, resulting in hundreds of dollars in annual savings. Cord cutters interested in learning which live locals are available in their area can now use the SLING TV local channel finder tool. To search, simply type in a street name and zip code and click "View My Locals" to see a comprehensive list of channel results for any desired location in the U.S.

New customers can round out their available local channel lineup with a wide selection of today's most popular live and on-demand programming at the best price and save up to $752 per month with SLING TV and an OTA antenna.

Read the full announcement here.

Sling TV