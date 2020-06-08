Sherrese Smith appointed to Cable One board

PHOENIX – Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the "Company" or "Cable One") today announced the election of Sherrese M. Smith to the Company's Board of Directors, which was effective August 4, 2020. Her election increases the size of Cable One's Board to 11 members.

Smith is a corporate partner at Paul Hastings LLP. She is a member of the firm's media, technology and telecommunications practice and currently serves as Vice-Chair of the firm's data privacy and cybersecurity practice. Smith is also an Adjunct Professor at The George Washington University. Prior to joining Paul Hastings, Smith served as Chief Counsel to Chairman Julius Genachowski at the Federal Communications Commission, before which she was Vice President and General Counsel of Washington Post Digital. Smith holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina and a Juris Doctor from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

Smith will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.

