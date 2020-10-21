Sign In Register
Cable/Video

SCTE/ISBE sees strong response to virtual form of Cable-Tec Expo

10/21/2020
EXTON, Pa. – SCTE•ISBE announced record-breaking attendance representing more than 100 countries at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience, an all-digital presentation of the largest cable industry event in the Americas. The opening general session kicked off a trade show brimming with innovation, including a first-of-its-kind holographic light field demonstration.

Expo 2020's virtual format allowed people to participate remotely from their homes and offices around the world. Sponsorships from Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Midco, Liberty Global, Millicom, RCN, Rogers, Shaw, the National Cable Television Cooperative, and the SCTE Foundation enabled SCTE•ISBE to offer free registration for the first time in the show's nearly 40 year history and drove a substantial increase in first-time attendees, who accounted for more than half of the show's turnout.

Attendance is not the only metric to demonstrate Expo 2020's success: SCTE•ISBE received four times the number of Fall Technical Forum paper downloads during the week of the show compared to the same time period in previous years. During the live show, October 12 through 15, the platform recorded more than 2.8 million minutes of online activity, 153,000 platform interactions, and 1,300 meetings. Thousands of visitors flocked to sponsor showcases featuring 70 of the industry's most respected organizations. Engagement is expected to increase as the platform will remain accessible to new and existing attendees for on-demand sessions and paper downloads until January 2021.

In addition to traditional live and recorded sessions, the interactive experience offered real-time question and answer sessions as well as video chat, and more than 200 people representing the global cable operator community took advantage of CTO tours touting emerging solutions.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 is scheduled for Oct. 11-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center inAtlanta. Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer for Cox Communications, has been named committee chairperson for a third time, after serving as chair in 2013 and 2018. The theme for 2021 is "Fast Forward," a nod to the rapidly advancing connectivity that promises to transform our cities, workplaces and homes.

