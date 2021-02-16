SCTE/ISBE seeks papers for Cable-Tec Expo 2021

EXTON, Pa. – When SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest cable telecommunications and technology trade show in the Americas, returns to Atlanta in October the content will be centered on cable's future. The event will be focused on how operational transformation will propel network performance, the promise of 10G to transform the lives of consumers, and emerging tools for the workplace of the future.

In the call for papers issued today for Expo's Fall Technical Forum, SCTE•ISBE is seeking subject matter experts in ten key categories that explore new and emerging technologies as well as operational excellence. Categories include: operational transformation; internet of things, home networking, smart cities and emerging services; energy management and sustainability on the road to 10G; security and privacy; the workplace of the future; video services; and more. Kevin Hart, chief product and technology officer at Cox Communications, will act as show chairman and will review all technical abstracts for the Fall Technical Forum. All abstracts must be submitted for consideration by April 9, 2021. The complete call for papers can be found at expo.scte.org/callforpapers.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, scheduled for Oct. 11 to 14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, is known across the cable industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other event brings together content and service providers, technology partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network and shape the future of connectivity.

SCTE/ISBE