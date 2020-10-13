SCTE/ISBE names member of the year, other award winners

Exton, Pa. – George Bosak captured the SCTE•ISBE Member of the Year Award and industry giants Dave Fellows and Dr. Paul Hearty were recognized for their contributions to the SCTE•ISBE Standards program during the SCTE•ISBE Industry Recognition Ceremony held virtually today.

Bosak has distinguished himself through dedication and commitment to SCTE•ISBE on both the local and national levels as the Region 4 representative and by providing countless trainings and webinars to chapter leaders and members. A member of SCTE•ISBE since 1993, he has served in various chapter roles in the Dakota Territory Chapter including Region 6 representative. During the past year, he has gone above and beyond to provide multiple webinars to chapters to ensure continued technical training for chapter members. Bosak holds BCSS, BDS, BPE, BPI, BPT, BTCS and BTS SCTE certifications. The Member of the Year Award was sponsored by Broadband Library.

Fellows and Hearty presented awards to each other honoring their individual service as chairs of the Data Standards Subcommittee (DSS) and Digital Video Subcommittee (DVS), respectively. Both recipients have been chairs since the subcommittees' inceptions in 1996 and have driven standards initiatives that have enabled the SCTE•ISBE Standards program to support creation of more than $1.1 trillion in new revenue for the cable industry.

The ceremony also marked the debut of the SCTE•ISBE Chairmen's Advanced Technology Awards instituted this year to recognize technology partners who are helping to bring cable's new 10G platform to life. The recipients were honored for their leadership in developing products and services that will help the industry deliver residential internet speeds up to 10X faster than today's networks and transform connectivity.

The inaugural awards were presented in two categories: CommScope (accepted by Frank Drendel, founder and chairman emeritus), Sercomm (accepted by Derek Elder, president) and Technicolor (accepted by Luis Martinez-Amago, deputy CEO, Technicolor and president, Connected Home) were recognized in the CPE category; and EnerSys (Drew Zogby, president, energy systems global), CommScope (Frank Drendel), Nokia (Marcus Weldon, Corporate CTO and President of Nokia Bell Labs) and Vecima (Sumit Kumar, CEO) were cited for their Hardware leadership.

The ceremony was held as part of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Virtual Experience, which began Monday and continues through Thursday at expo.scte.org. Other recipients included:

Excellence in Learning & Development Award – Agnes Francis-Adolphine, director of learning and implementation, Cox Communications.

Women in Technology Award – Kim Keever, chief information security officer (CISO) and senior vice president of security, analytics and technology services, Cox Communications. The Women in Technology Award is presented annually by WICT, CableFax and SCTE•ISBE.

Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader Award – Kerry Zinger, senior manager of software development, Charter Communications.

In addition to the SCTE•ISBE awards, SCTE•ISBE president and CEO Mark Dzuban, a member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Technology & Engineering Emmy Award selection committee, recognized two industry recipients of Emmy Awards. CableLabs was honored for "Pioneering Development and Deployment of Hybrid Fiber Coax Network Architecture," and Yvette Kanouff, partner and CTO of JC2 Ventures and vice chair of the Board of Directors of the SCTE Foundation, was awarded the Television Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award. CableLabs and Kanouff will formally receive their awards Oct. 21 during the all-digital NAB Show New York.

