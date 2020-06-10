SCTE/ISBE beefs up workforce development offering

EXTON, Pa. – SCTE·ISBE, the cable industry's association training organization, announced the launch of a new learning management system (LMS). Built to provide continuous training for professionals at every level, the new LMS places increased focus on content, provides better data reporting and a more user-friendly interface, and supports innovative training methods to train the cable telecommunications workforce of tomorrow.

The new LMS showcases SCTE·ISBE's industry leading content and innovative tools, including gamification, microlessons for learners on the go, 3D technology to simulate hands-on learning, and more. The platform will also be home to the new four-part Broadband Premise Installer (BPI) series, which launches with the first three courses later this month. The series, which is a foundational course for all technicians, features newly overhauled content to prepare professionals for the rapidly advancing cable telecommunications industry. Upon completion of the first three courses of the BPI series, learners will be prepared to earn the updated nationally-recognized SCTE·ISBE Broadband Premises Installer certification. The fourth course, which launches later this year, will prepare individuals for the Broadband Premises Technician (BPT) certification.

SCTE·ISBE's leadership in learning and development (L&D) and workforce training will be on full display during Cable-Tec Expo 2020, an all-digital presentation of the largest annual cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. A dedicated L&D track with sessions on October 14 and 15 will bring together learning experts from in and outside of the cable industry to discuss pandemic response, training strategies for today's workforce, and what the future holds for L&D. Anthony LaPia from LinkedIn Learning Solutions will headline the L&D keynote address and the 2020 L&D Experience Chair is Nancy Murphy, executive director, learning workforce capability, Cox Communications.

SCTE/ISBE