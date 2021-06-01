Schurz strikes licensing deal with NCTI

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The ink has dried on a five-year enterprise license agreement between Schurz Communications and NCTI, Inc. With this agreement, Schurz employees across all its broadband properties have access to job-related content in addition to other resources, tools, and information via NCTI's learning platform, NCTI Amp.

The license covers technical, call center, leadership, and management training. Students will also have the advantage of earning college credit toward an Associate of Applied Science degree in Broadband Technology and Communication from NCTI's training partner, Arapahoe Community College.

In addition to training content, the license gives Schurz flexibility with information and analytics.

Signed ahead of the December 2020 holidays, the deal went into effect on January 1, 2021.

