Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Roku speaks Apple's language, rolls new products

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/28/2020
Comment (0)

The market's streaming platform giants are gearing up for the holiday buying season.

Following a new batch of product releases by Amazon last week and one on the way from Google later this week, Roku has introduced its latest wave of streaming devices, including a new, integrated soundbar, along with an operating system update and a mix of enhancements to its underlying streaming platform.

As part of its refresh, Roku said it will extend support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit to its lineup of 4K-capable devices (including streaming players and integrated Roku TVs) before the end of the year. That tech extension also brings support for Apple Siri voice control, expanding on Roku's existing support for Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant platforms. The addition of AirPlay 2 lets Roku customers stream, control and share their content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to supported Roku TVs and Roku players.

New devices, OS update
Roku is also launching two new streaming players – a refresh of its top-end Roku Ultra and the Roku Streambar.

Set to hit store shelves in mid-October, the new Ultra comes equipped with faster memory and Roku's updated OS (more on this further down) along with a redesigned wireless antenna system designed to expand in-home coverage. The new streaming player also supports 4K/Ultra HD, video at up to 60 frames per second, along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Roku is keeping the price unchanged for its top-shelf 'Ultra' streaming player.
Roku is keeping the price unchanged for its top-shelf 'Ultra' streaming player.

Another big addition to the new Ultra is support for AV1, a relatively new royalty-free bandwidth-efficient codec that counts Vimeo, Google, Facebook Mozilla, Apple and Amazon among its big-name backers. Roku is keeping the Ultra's price at $99.99.

Building on an earlier generation soundbar with Roku's streaming platform built-in, Roku has also introduced the Streambar, a soundbar with a built-in Roku 4K-capable streaming player that can connect to any HDMI-capable TV. About the size of a carton of eggs, the Roku Streambar can be expanded with Roku's mix of wireless speakers and woofers, costs $129.99 and will initially be available in the US, Canada, Mexico and the UK.

Roku's new Streambar integrates a 4K-capable streaming player.
Roku's new Streambar integrates a 4K-capable streaming player.

Dedicated The Roku Channel app to hit mobile devices
On the content side of the house, the streaming giant is broadening the reach of The Roku Channel, its aggregated offering of subscription-based and free, ad-supported OTT services, by offering a free, dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones. That new offering, which still requires user registration, extends The Roku Channel to a group of consumers beyond those with Roku streaming players and Roku TVs.

Existing Roku users will also have access to the new mobile app for The Roku Channel, said Sheldon Radford, Roku's director of product management.

Roku ended Q2 2020 with 43 million consumers with access to The Roku Channel, a key component of the company's fast-growing Platforms division that also comprises advertising, subscription revenue-sharing and license fees from TV makers that use the Roku OS.

Roku is also rolling out its latest OS, version 9.4, this fall, promising faster setups, speedier streaming start times, more rapid channel/app installs, and the addition of sound effects to the customizable platform backgrounds introduced in the spring.

Building on customizable themes introduced in the spring, Roku's OS refresh will tack on sound effects.
Building on customizable themes introduced in the spring, Roku's OS refresh will tack on sound effects.

Streaming market matters
Roku's latest releases enter the picture as the company continues to jockey with Amazon's Fire TV platform and Google's Android TV and Chromecast offerings for streaming supremacy.

Last week, Amazon introduced a redesigned Fire TV interface along with a next-gen Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick Lite streamer. At $39.99, the new Fire TV stick includes High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos support along with an Alexa-powered voice remote. The Fire TV Stick Lite also bakes in HDR and an Alexa Voice remote and streaming up to HD quality for $29.99.

This Wednesday (September 30), Google is expected to launch a more powerful version of its Chromecast streaming adapter that supports a separate voice remote (previous versions of the Chromecast were controlled by a mobile device) and the company's fully fledged operating system. That new product, to be called Chromecast with Google TV, will reportedly cost $49 and feature a revamped user interface.

Comcast, meanwhile, has been trying to make more retail waves with its X1 and Flex streaming platforms, confirming earlier this month that the cable operator is exploring a plan to extend its platform to smart TVs.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Innovation to Provide Social Good in Pandemic
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE