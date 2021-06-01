Roku passes 50M accounts

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today shared a significant milestone for the company and the industry. The company announced preliminary estimated data for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, of 51.2 million active accounts — up by approximately 14 million accounts in 2020. The company also announced an estimated 17 billion streaming hours in the fourth quarter for a total of 58.7 billion hours in 2020, an increase of 55% year over year for the quarter and the full year.

There is an ongoing TV streaming trend of how consumers are choosing to watch the content they love. Nearly one third of U.S. households have cut traditional pay TV, according to Roku's 2020 cord cutting study. Furthermore, eMarketer predicts that by the end of 2024, fewer than half of U.S. households will subscribe to a traditional pay TV service.

Additional milestone celebration highlights can be found on the Roku blog. In February, Roku will report final operating metrics and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

