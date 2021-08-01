Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Roku: Our OS is tops in smart TV in US and Canada

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/8/2021
SAN JOSE – Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced that Roku®OS was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. and Canada according to NPD's Weekly Retail Tracking Service. Roku TV™ held 38% of market share in the US and 31% in Canada, based on available data from January 5 through December 26, 2020, maintaining the lead spot in both regions.* In North America, millions of Roku TV models were sold across thousands of retail stores offering consumers hundreds of models to choose from in a range of sizes and picture quality options -- from 24-inch HD to 75-inch 4K HDR models.

With the Roku TV reference design, TV OEM brands efficiently and cost effectively build and sell best-in-class smart TVs at competitive price points that consumers love. Roku TV models feature a simple home screen to enable consumers to easily access thousands of free and paid streaming channels, plus advanced features like fast search across top channels and voice compatibility for Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant-enabled smart devices. The easy-to-use remote, automatic software updates and seamless audio integration offers added convenience.

Roku TV Ready Wireless Soundbar

Expanding the Roku TV Ready ecosystem further, Roku today unveiled a new wireless reference design for consumer electronics brands. This new wireless soundbar reference design uses Roku's proprietary audio technology to connect seamlessly with any Roku TV model wirelessly, offering impressive audio and video synchronization, making it even easier for Roku TV customers to add great audio to their TV experience. It will also ensure simple set-up without the clutter of cords and easy operation with one Roku TV remote.

The new reference design will enable consumer electronic companies to build and sell wireless soundbars under their own brand. TCL is expected to launch the first wireless soundbar and will announce device specifics at their CES 2021 event on Jan. 12.

Roku

