Roku adds more exclusive fare to its streaming channel

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku today announced a new scripted series, CYPHER, will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel on March 19. CYPHER will be available for the first time to viewers in the U.S. and Canada. The show features seven one-hour episodes and will be available to viewers of The Roku Channel for free.

CYPHER puts viewers in the passenger seat alongside top FBI cryptanalyst, Will Scott (Martin Dingle Wall, Home & Away, COPS L.A.C.), who is enlisted to crack a coded document, which is revealed to be a hit list. Will soon finds himself in the crosshairs of the bad guys who want their list back. He must navigate the murky waters of loyalty and betrayal amongst an underground ring of hackers, hit men and FBI agents - all as the clock ticks in pursuit of the latest targets.

As the home for both free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform, The Roku Channel delivers thousands of titles, including free movies and TV episodes. In Q4 2020, usage of The Roku Channel grew nearly twice as fast as the overall platform and reached U.S. households with an estimated 63 million people, up more than 100% year-over-year.

CYPHER, produced by Aroma Studios & United Bros., stars Martin Dingle Wall as skilled cryptanalyst Will Scott, Jaclyn Hales (Mosaic, Christmas Eve) as Claire, a mysterious woman who offers to protect and help Will, Mary Helen Schmidt (She is Mine) as Will's ex-wife Leah, Lauren Gravitt as Will's daughter, Brian Krause (Charmed) as the FBI's head of the case Robert, John Reardon (Hudson & Rex) as Antoine, Eve Mauro (Age of the Living Dead, Dystopia) as respected FBI agent Reese, and John J. Jordan as Andre, Reese's partner. The series was created and directed by Majdi Smiri with Tamer Mortada, Walid Sabry, Steve Chicorel, & Kelly Mi Li also serving as executive producers.

Read the full announcement here.

Roku