Roku adds financial muscle to board

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that Laurie Simon Hodrick and Gina Luna were elected to its board of directors. Laurie and Gina are both financial experts and also join the Company's Audit Committee.

Laurie Simon Hodrick is a Visiting Professor of Law and Rock Center for Corporate Governance Fellow at Stanford Law School, a Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, and the A. Barton Hepburn Professor Emerita of Economics in the Faculty of Business at Columbia Business School. Laurie served as the Founding Director of the Program for Financial Studies at Columbia Business School, and she was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank. She currently serves as an Independent Director on the boards of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and PGIM (formerly Prudential Retail) Funds. Laurie holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University and a Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University.

Gina Luna is a partner in GP Capital Partners, LP and has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Luna Strategies, LLC since 2016. Gina served at JP Morgan Chase and Co. for 21 years, most recently as Managing Director, Chase Commercial Banking and before that was Chief Marketing Officer of Chase Commercial Banking, and Chief Operating Officer of Commercial & Investment Banking, South Region. She serves on the Board of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) and Complete Intelligence. Gina holds a B.B.A. of Finance & Administration from Texas A&M University.

