RCN, Grande and Wave tout sub milestone

SAN FRANCISCO – RCN, Grande and Wave, leading business and residential providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services across seven of the top 10 DMAs the U.S., today announced that it has reached the milestone of serving one million customers.

Multiple years in a row, customers have recognized the companies both nationally and locally for fostering top rated consumer relationships, providing valuable services and being committed to quality.

The brands were top ranked in a number of categories including customer service, tech support, speed, overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend and positive net promoter scores.

Most recently, the companies were named in PCMag's Readers' Choice Awards edition for Best Internet Service Provider (ISP) of 2020* and U.S News & World Report's 360 Reviews' Best Cable Internet Providers, highlighting their commitment to customers. The U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team, which creates objective ratings based on an analysis of third-party reviews, recognized RCN as the best cost-effective ISP. Additionally, PCMag's Business Choice Awards* included the highest rankings for all three companies for the best small-to-medium business ISP category.

*Rankings relevant to RCN's specific service areas in Boston, Chicago, Lehigh Valley (PA), New York City, Philadelphia (Delaware County) and Washington, DC; to Grande's specific service areas in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Midland/Odessa, San Antonio, San Marcos, Greater Temple Area and Waco; to Wave's specific service areas in California, Oregon and Washington.

RCN

Grande Communications

Wave Broadband