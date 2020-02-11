Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Private equity firm snaps up Astound Broadband for $8.1B

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 11/2/2020
Comment (0)

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners has struck an $8.1 billion deal to acquire Astound Broadband – a service provider conglomerate that runs RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch Systems – from TPG Capital and Patriot Media Management.

The $8.1 billion price tag includes $4.5 billion of debt, according to The Wall Street Journal .

RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch collectively serve more than 1 million residential and business customers in parts of Chicago; eastern Pennsylvania; Massachusetts; New York City; northern California; Oregon; Texas; Washington, D.C.; and Washington state. Combined, those operators have deployed more than 23,000 miles of fiber across those territories, the companies said.

The deal, announced Sunday (November 1), arrives two months after Reuters reported that TPG Capital was putting Astound up for sale and seeking about $8 billion. TPG amassed what became Astound through a string of acquisitions – Wave Broadband for $2.36 billion in 2017, and RCN and Grande for $2.25 billion in 2016. In February 2020, TPG scooped up EnTouch Systems, an operator that serves about 22,000 customers in the Houston area.

Stonepeak and TPG are billing the deal as the largest private equity acquisitions in the US so far in 2020, and the largest cable deal in the past five years. They expect to close the transaction in the second quarter of 2021.

Stonepeak is teaming on the deal with Patriot Media, a company that currently manages Astound and is led by two cable industry vets – chairman Steve Simmons and CEO Jim Holanda. Under its partnership with Stonepeak, Patriot Media will continue to run the service providers that make up Astound.

Infrastructure investment specialist

Stonepeak is a PE firm specializing in infrastructure investing. Examples of companies in Stonepeak's investment portfolio include Cologix, which operates 24 data centers in eight markets across the US and Canada, ExeNet Systems, a provider of distributed networks focused on outdoor and indoor connectivity, and Vertical Bridge, a company that owns and manages wireless communication infrastructure in the US.

"We've had a thesis around broadband infrastructure for some time," Brian McMullen, partner at Stonepeak, told the WSJ.

The Astound deal involves wheeling and dealing among private equity firms, but it also comes about amid a general rise in M&A activity focused on North American cable.

Cable One has been particularly active in picking up small and midsized operators, but nothing of the size that rivals Astound. Altice USA is trying to acquire Montreal-based Cogeco via a transaction structure that would see Altice USA retain Cogeco's US assets (Atlantic Broadband) and sell Cogeco's Canadian operations to Toronto-based Rogers Communications. However, Cogeco's boards of directors and a family-owned company with majority rights in Cogeco have shot down Altice USA's overtures at every turn.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE