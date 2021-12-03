Podcast: Which DOCSIS are we on anyway?





The King of Cable, aka Alan Breznick, returns to host the 14th year of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event on April 28-29. While this year's event will be virtual, Breznick and his fellow cable industry experts will cover an array of topics including 10G, DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0, DAA, Wi-Fi 6, fiber deployments and more.

Breznick joins Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser on the podcast to discuss which topics will be covered during the event and provide insight into challenges and business opportunities facing the cable industry. One conundrum facing cable operators is whether there's a future in pay-TV or if the real revenue lies in streaming services.

"One big question is whether cable TV will stay a big pay-TV player and how that will happen," says Breznick. "Traditional pay-TV is going by the wayside and a lot of operators are exiting or downplaying the business and trying to make the pivot to be a streaming player and the aggregator of streaming services."

Tune in to the podcast to hear more from Breznick about the latest trends and developments in cable, broadband and video technology.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading