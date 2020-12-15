Podcast: What's the story with the 'streaming wars'?





Today on the show, Jeff Baumgartner returns with an update on streaming.

Jeff was on the podcast this summer talking about the launches of HBO Max and NBCU's Peacock. On this episode, he gives an update on those streaming services and others that have been announced since then, and what the streaming landscape looks like as we head into 2021.

