Podcast: What's the story with Peacock?

Welcome to "What's the Story?" – a new, short podcast from Light Reading where we take a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

This week on the show, we're talking with Light Reading’s Jeff Baumgartner about NBCU's new streaming service, Peacock. Jeff recently wrote about Peacock's official launch, including the fact that, like HBO Max, Peacock entered the world without a deal on Roku or Amazon Fire.

Jeff is here to tell us more about what's going on in the streaming space, what it all means, why it matters and what’s likely to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading