Podcast: What's the story with cablecos?

Welcome to "What's the Story?" – a new, short podcast from Light Reading where we take a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

This week on the show, we're talking with Light Reading's Alan Breznick about cable companies. Alan recently wrote about cable company Cogeco Communications running tests of one-box small cells, in preparation for its entrance into the wireless market.

Alan is here to talk about Cogeco's and other cable companies' evolving business models, what it all means, why it matters and what's likely to happen next.

Related reading:

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of What's the Story, Light Reading