Pluto TV launches 'By the Numbers' national brand campaign

LOS ANGELES – Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service with nearly 36 million monthly active viewers worldwide, has launched a new campaign to boost Pluto TV brand awareness during the holiday period. Rolling out across broadcast & cable TV, CTV, streaming audio, social media and out-of-home, the new campaign titled "Pluto TV by the Numbers" highlights the increasing scale of the Pluto TV platform and the diverse array of iconic content available for viewers to stream -- all for free.

As competition in the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) space heats up, Pluto TV's new campaign will drive differentiation in the market, building on its major brand refresh from March of this year, which showcased the platform's ease-of-use with the tagline "Drop in. It's free." The new campaign extends this invitation, while tempting viewers with the unique content they will find when they "Drop in" to Pluto TV.

The campaign features premium programming available on Pluto TV including Narcos, The Walking Dead, James Bond and classic episodes of ViacomCBS series such as Star Trek, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Dora the Explorer. Bold numerical headlines depict the unrivaled depth and breadth of content moments found on Pluto TV; for example 9,844 Big Entrances, 45,192 Screams, 76,059 Laughs, and 93,798 Escapes. Each creative concludes with a final numerical promise: One World of Free TV.

The campaign was developed by the Pluto TV in-house creative team, with media planning and buying by Mediahub.

The out-of-home portion of the campaign will roll out in four major markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas. This will include "Pluto TV by the Numbers" creative on billboards, wallscapes, bus takeovers and more. Video campaign elements include 60, 30, and 15-second spots that cut between content available on Pluto TV and bold, animated titles and numbers illustrating the plethora of diverse genres, channels, and series on the platform. A composite of media buys will run across OTT/CTV (Fire TV, Samsung, YouTube), Podcast & Streaming Audio (Spotify, Podcast One, Megaphone) and Broadcast & Cable TV.

The campaign flight is six weeks, kicking off on November 16th.

