Pluto TV debuts on LG smart TVs

Los Angeles – Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S., today announced a global distribution deal with LG Electronics, bringing its award-winning platform with hundreds of premium linear channels to LG's line-up of critically-acclaimed smart TVs. Pluto TV is now available on LG smart TV models (2020) in the U.S., with rollouts on 2016-2019 models to begin in Fall 2020. Expansion plans to other regions will be announced at a later date. Pluto TV currently has a global footprint spanning 22 countries across three continents.

Pluto TV delivers viewers easy access to award-winning content across TV series and movies, news, lifestyle, tech and science, music, kids programming, and more, all for free. Pluto TV content will be discoverable instantly through the LG Channels experience -- LG's proprietary feature offering access to over 200 free streaming channels including movies, shows, breaking news, sports, comedy and more. Once fully integrated later this year, more than 99 Pluto TV channels will be available on LG smart TVs.

Pluto TV delivers 100,000-plus hours of free, premium content to an audience of over 24 million monthly active users in the US alone. With this new global distribution deal, LG customers will have access to hundreds of channels and tens of thousands of titles on demand featuring content from over 200 major media partners, launching just in time for the arrival of a new slate of programming that includes 40 iconic and award-winning CBS and Comedy Central properties, amongst others.

Pluto TV