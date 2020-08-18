Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Pluto TV alters its orbit

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/18/2020
Comment (0)

Looking to beef up its already growing usage numbers, Pluto TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service, has revamped its programming lineup with a blend of new linear TV-style "channels" and content categories.

Pluto TV, an advertising VoD (AVoD) service acquired by Viacom (now part of ViacomCBS) in 2019 for $340 million, said it is launching a dozen new channels in the US today, including some focused on classic TV shows ("Three's Company," Johnny Carson TV, and "The Rifleman" and other streaming channels focused on areas such as Westerns, Comedy, Love Stories and Suspense.

Pluto TV is changing channels... and its mix of content genres.
Pluto TV is changing channels... and its mix of content genres.

Those new channels will fit into a new mix of 15 categories featuring new and existing programming, including Movies, Entertainment, Crime, Comedy, Classic TV, Sports, Latino, Gaming + Anime and Kids, among others.

Pluto TV said the revamp and reorganization of its channels and overall content slate is designed to optimize viewing, discovery and navigation of a slate that's generally based on a mix of older, catalog content and newer fare from more than 200 partners.

Strategic asset amid decline of pay-TV
Pluto TV currently supplies more than 100,000 hours of content. ViacomCBS reported that Pluto TV had 26.5 million domestic monthly active users (MAUs) at the end of Q2 2020, up 61% year-over-year. With its growing international territory tacked on, Pluto TV's MAU base is roughly 33 million.

As a key driver of digital ad revenue, Pluto TV has become a strategic asset for ViacomCBS as the media giant continues to pivot programming and distribution of both free and subscription-based direct-to-consumer (DTC) services amid the ongoing decline of the pay-TV business. Pluto TV is also expected to become a promotional vehicle for a new "super" streaming service from ViacomCBS that will succeed CBS All Access and debut under a new brand name in early 2021.

Pluto TV has also hedged its bets a bit, complementing its DTC model with partnerships with certain pay-TV operators. Among them, Comcast has integrated Pluto TV with its X1 pay-TV platform as well as Xfinity Flex, a streaming/smart home product tailored to the cable operator's expanding broadband-only customer base.

An active AVoD market
Pluto TV is also altering its content blend amid a recent flurry of M&A activity in the red-hot AVoD streaming market that includes Comcast's acquisition of Xumo earlier this year and Fox's more recent purchase of Tubi. Meanwhile, Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, has launched a completely free, ad-supported tier alongside a premium, ad-supported subscription tier and an ad-free tier.

According to Nielsen, AVoD usage continues to pick up steam, representing about 21% of an "other" streaming category that does not include big-name SVoD services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

"With streaming consumption still above pre-pandemic levels and digital ad spend steadily trending upward, ad-supported video couldn't be better positioned to capitalize," Nielsen said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE