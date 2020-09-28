Philo partners with Best Buy

SAN FRANCISCO – Philo, the entertainment-focused streaming TV service, today announced a strategic partnership with Best Buy to present exclusive subscription offers to customers purchasing select hardware devices, as well as in-store and online promotional pricing exclusive to Best Buy. This is Best Buy's first partnership with a streaming TV service and Philo's first partnership with a major brick-and-mortar consumer electronics retailer.

New Philo subscribers can choose from two offers exclusive to Best Buy:

Get one month of Philo free with a qualifying purchase, which includes select streaming devices, smart TVs and antennas;

Or sign up for a Philo subscription through Best Buy and customers will receive 50 percent off their first month's bill.

Philo, America's fastest-growing TV service, offers 60+ top channels including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, WE TV, VH1 and many more. Philo currently has over 50,000 shows and movies-on-demand, plus includes an unlimited 30-day DVR.

The Philo service allows three simultaneous streams on three different devices. Philo also permits up to 10 different profiles, allowing everyone who shares the account to create their own profile and have their own sign-in credentials, saved shows, and viewing history. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends. All Philo subscribers can watch their favorite shows live from wherever they are in the U.S. on web browsers, iOS, iPad, FireTV, Roku. Philo also recently added Chromecast functionality on Android mobile devices.

