Philo brings Chromecast support to Android app

SAN FRANCISCO – Philo, the entertainment-focused streaming television service today announced that the Philo Android app is now Chromecast-enabled. Users can watch Philo on TV by casting from the app to a Chromecast, giving consumers broader access to their offering of 61 top channels for just $20 per month. The Chromecast functionality on Android devices is the first part of "Philo Connect," which in the future will help Philo users connect all of the devices they use to watch TV.

This first release of Philo Connect will allow casting from an Android mobile device to any Chromecast or Chromecast-supported TVs. After the initial launch, Philo plans to add Philo Connect to more devices including iOS, Web, Fire TV, and Roku.

